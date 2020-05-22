Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Lady Gaga has finally shared the second single from her new album, Chromatica, which is now out next week. “Rain On Me” is a collaboration with Ariana Grande, who just hit #1 with a different collab with Justin Bieber.

Chromatica’s lead single, “Stupid Love,” came out in February, and the Chromatica album rollout has been a roller coaster since then. First it was supposed to come out in April, then Gaga pushed it back due to the pandemic. Then, every time she planned to announce something it seemed that the news got leaked beforehand. Earlier this month, she established a new release date for Chromatica, 5/29, and that seems to be holding.

“Rain On Me” was co-produced by BloodPop, Tchami, and BURNS. Gaga talked about her experience working with Grande in a recent interview with Apple Music: “That woman has been through some really tough, really hard life testing stuff, undoubtedly. And her ability to move on,” she said. “When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ” You’re going to be okay. Call me, here’s my number.” And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful,” continuing:

And eventually she called me on my shit. She was, “You’re hiding.” And I was, “I am hiding. I’m totally hiding.” And then this friendship blossomed and this song “Rain On Me,” the lyrics that I wrote right here in this studio, “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive. Rain on me.” This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it’s also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I’d rather be dry. I’d rather not be drinking, but I haven’t died yet. I’m still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I’m going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers.

Listen to it below. A music video is coming out later today at 1PM EST.

Chromatica is out 5/29 via Interscope.