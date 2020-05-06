Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Is Now Out 5/29

Lady Gaga was one of the first major artists to postpone the release date of a scheduled album due to the coronavirus pandemic. But she’s just announced a new release date for her first new album in four years, Chromatica. It’ll now be out on 5/29, so a little less than a month from now.

It was originally supposed to come out in the middle of April, about a month-and-a-half after she shared its lead single, “Stupid Love.” But in a statement, Gaga cited the uncertainty of the times, saying that: “While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

In the last month, she’s shared the album’s cover art and tracklist, all in response to those materials being leaked early by retailers. Now that the album’s release date is officially here, there’s nothing left to leak except, of course, the album itself.

Chromatica is out 5/29 via Interscope Records. You can pre-order it here.