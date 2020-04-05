Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Album Cover Leaked Ahead Of Big Announcement Monday

Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica was supposed to be out this coming week, but the pop star delayed it because of the pandemic. When she first announced the album in March following lead single “Stupid Love,” she used a placeholder album cover in lieu of the real thing. Some wires must have gotten crossed since then, though, because over the weekend the official cover leaked through a Czech Republic online music store and, briefly, Gaga’s official website.

Gaga has a big announcement planned for tomorrow (4/6), which she will make on Jimmy Fallon’s home edition of The Tonight Show. Fallon called her up last week and she was apparently caught off-guard, resulting in an awkward interview where she didn’t really seem to want to talk and was super distracted. “I have a lot of phone calls to make,” she told Fallon.

Presumably all will be revealed tomorrow — maybe we’ll even get a new song! But so far, no rescheduled Chromatica release date is in the cards.