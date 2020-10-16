Sada Baby – “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Detroit rapper Sada Baby has continued his banner year with a genuine breakout hit, “Whole Lotta Choppas,” which has been big on TikTok and has been played a lot during the broadcasts for the NBA Finals. Now the track, which was first released in August, is getting an assist from none other than Nicki Minaj.

She hops on a fresh remix of the song, and it’s her first track appearance since Minaj announced that she became a mom and recently gave birth to a baby boy. Presumably not named Sada. Check out the “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGXwpiljhiO/