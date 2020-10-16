Yung Bleu – “You’re Mines Still” (Feat. Drake)

Drake has long made a habit out of jumping on remixes and collaborations with young rappers who are starting to get some juice. This is a Drake trademark, and it’s helped keep the man in the public eye for many years. These days, Drake in in a collab-heavy zone. Drake teamed up with Lil Durk on his own recent single “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and he’s also appeared on recent tracks from Popcaan, Bryson Tiller, and (most infamously) 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Today, Drake appears out of the mist on a track with the rising sing-rapper Yung Bleu.

Yung Bleu is a Mobile, Alabama native and Boosie Badazz protege, and he released an EP called Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions a couple of weeks ago. One of the tracks on that EP is “You’re Mines Still,” a soft and emotive relationship song built on an acoustic-guitar loop. It sounds a bit like Juice WRLD’s “Liquid Dreams.” That’s the track that Drake jumped on.

On the new “You’re Mines Still” remix, Drake sings more than raps, and he gets into his usual jealous possessive-boyfriend bullshit: “I wasn’t looking for your secrets, they just came to me/ And they contradicted everything you claimed to be/ I took you to the club and you hugged on somebody that I know/ And I know them type of hugs.” But it does work as a showcase for Yung Bleu, a name that’s new to most of us. Listen below.

That Drake remix is on a new deluxe edition of Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions, which is out now on Vandross Music Group/Empire.