Drake – “Laugh Now Cry Later” (Feat. Lil Durk)

Drake has released a new single called “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Chicago rapper Lil Durk. Drake says it’s off his new album, which is called Certified Lover Boy. Earlier this year, he promised that his next studio album would be out in the summer. The “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video, which was directed by Dave Meyers, was shot at the Nike headquarters, and it features cameos from Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, Odell Beckham Jr., and more.

The Canadian rapper has had quite a busy 2020 already. At the beginning of May, he put out the loosie mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, which included the hit “Toosie Slide.” He’s popped up on a bunch of different songs since then, including ones with DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty, Headie One, Popcaan, and more.

A few weeks ago, Drake beat Madonna’s record for the most Top 10 hits with 40 total.

Listen below.