Headie One & Drake – “Only You Freestyle”

Earlier this year, the UK drill rapper Headie One released a new mixtape with the producer Fred again… that featured a stacked guest list including Jamie xx, FKA Twigs, Sampha, and more. He’s clearly a rising quantity, and of course here comes Drake to capitalize on the moment.

The pop star — who just last week put out two new songs with DJ Khaled — has collaborated with Headie One on a new song called “Only You Freestyle,” which was produced by M1 on the Beat. In a press release (via Pitchfork), Drake said: “I had to go hard, especially on a track with one of the best drill artists in the world. Scratch that — the best drill artist in the world.”

Listen below.