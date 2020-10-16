Benee’s Debut Album Features Grimes, Muroki, Lily Allen, & More

One of the better viral TikTok hits of 2020 was “Supalonely,” the young New Zealand pop singer Benee’s duet with Gus Dapperton. She’s since teamed with Kenny Beats and Bakar on “Night Garden,” and it seems the collaborations don’t stop there. She’s just announced her debut album, and the guestlist is impressive.

Hey u x, set for release four weeks from today, has features from Grimes, Lily Allen, and Flo Milli in addition to the aforementioned names. Also on deck is Muroki, the first signing to Benee’s new label Olive, who has been opening for Benee on tour in their native New Zealand. (Because concert tours are happening there, because COVID-19 is under control there. Sigh.) Speaking of which, Benee’s show from Spark Arena in Auckland will be livestreamed this Saturday, 10/17 at 9:20PM NZDT and archived for later viewing at 1PM ET.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Happen To Me”

02 “Same Effect”

03 “Sheesh” (Feat. Grimes)

04 “Supalonely” (Feat. Gus Dapperton)

05 “Snail”

06 “Plain” (Feat. Lily Allen & Flo Milli)

07 “Kool”

08 “Winter”

09 “A Little While”

10 “Night Garden” (Feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar)

11 “All The Time” (Feat. Muroki)

12 “If I Get To Meet You”

13 “C U”

Hey u x is out 11/13 on Republic. Pre-order it here.