Ariana Grande Teases “Positions” For Next Week

It looks like there’s going to be a new Ariana Grande single soon. Ariana Grande has been teasing something called “Positions” on social media, and there are two countdown clocks on her website — one counting down to next Friday, 10/23, and the other counting down to the Friday after that. She’s already promised to release an album this month, so it seems likely that “Positions” will be out next week and the rest of the album will follow the week after. Based on Twitter, people are speculating that the Weeknd is involved some way, and producer TBHits has previously tweeted about his involvement.