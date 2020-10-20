Arlo Parks – “Green Eyes” (Feat. Clairo)

Arlo Parks — a young pop-leaning London singer-songwriter of Nigerian/Chadian/French lineage — has won herself a lot of famous fans. Their number includes Phoebe Bridgers, who recently duetted with Parks on a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” and Billie Eilish, whose “my future” was another recent Parks cover selection. And the fan club apparently extends to Clairo, who lends guitar and backing vocals to the latest single from Parks’ newly announced debut album.

Out at the end of January, Collapsed In Sunbeams will feature several of the singles that helped Parks to blow up: “Black Dog,” “Hurt,” “Eugene.” It also has today’s offering, “Green Eyes,” which Parks bills as “a song about self-discovery, self-acceptance and adolescence. It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times.” Over a luxuriant metropolitan groove straight out of the late ’90s, Parks gently and soulfully sings of discovering her own sexuality and suffering blowback from loved ones. “Some of these folks want to make you cry,” she sings. “But you gotta trust how you feel inside.”

“Green Eyes” is accompanied by a video from director Louis Bhose, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Collapsed In Sunbeams”

02 “Hurt”

03 “Too Good”

04 “Hope”

05 “Caroline”

06 “Black Dog”

07 “Green Eyes”

08 “Just Go”

09 “For Violet”

10 “Eugene”

11 “Bluish”

12 “Portra 400″

Collapsed In Sunbeams is out 1/29 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.