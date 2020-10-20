Lil Yachty & Sada Baby – “Not Regular”

Detroit underground-rap firebreather Sada Baby has been on an unholy tear for years now, and it looks like it’s finally starting to pay off. Sada’s recent track “Whole Lotta Choppas” has been blowing up on TikTok, and Nicki Minaj just jumped on a remix a few days ago. Today, Sada has followed up on that one by dropping a new track with Atlanta rap regular Lil Yachty.

A collaboration between Sada Baby and any other Atlanta rap star might look like opportunism this week. But Lil Yachty is a longtime devotee of Michigan underground rap, and he’s been working with Sada for a while. Thus far this year, Yachty and Sada have already teamed up on “SB5” and “Kourtside,” and Yachty’s also been making recent tracks with people like Flint head-ripper Rio Da Yung OG. Sada and Yachty have a nice, slippery chemistry, as if they’re doing everything they can to get each other to laugh or get excited or both.

“Not Regular,” the latest Yachty/Sada collab, is a two-minute sprint, and it’s got Yachty doing a pretty wild muttery fast flow. Yachty raps about giving dudes wedgies. He says that his coupe is “brown on brown like a goddamn reindeer” and that half of his staff is “white on white, look like Scotty 2 Hotty.” Sada rhymes “my competitors” with “Roger Federer.” In the video, a whole lot of dudes stand around what looks like an unfinished basement. Check it out below.

Yachty says that he’s got a new mixtape called Michigan Boy Boat coming out soon, which is good news. Now let’s all have fun imagining half of Lil Yachty’s staff doing this.