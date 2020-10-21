Shygirl – “SLIME”

Last month, the London artist Shygirl released the gloriously fun single “FREAK,” which as it turns out was only a taste of an upcoming new EP called ALIAS that’s arriving next month. Today, she’s sharing a new song from it called “SLIME,” which was co-produced by SOPHIE, Kai Whiston and Sega Bodega.

It’s smeary and snappy, a dark throbbing beat pierced by growls and coos that’s centered on Shygirl’s mumbly and menacing delivery: “She came to fuck/ Tell me now, if you’re looking to get down/ In the back, in the front/ On the highway, in your truck.” It’s pretty great and comes with a lyric video featuring some familiar faces including Arca and SOPHIE. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “TWELVE”

02 “SLIME”

03 “FREAK”

04 “TASTY”

05 “LENG”

06 “BAWDY”

07 “SIREN”

The ALIAS EP is out 11/20. Pre-order it here.