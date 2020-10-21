Yaeji – “When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter”

Earlier this year, Yaeji released her first full-length project, a mixtape called WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. It’s one of the best albums of 2020 so far and today Yaeji is back with a song called “When In Summer, I Forget About The Winter,” which was originally exclusive to CD versions of the album put out in Japan and Korea. Like the rest of WHAT WE DREW, it’s deeply introspective and also deeply groovy as Yaeji monologues in whispers about the passing of the seasons and the fallibility of memory.

To accompany the new track, Yaeji has also released a web-based video game called Woofa Joofa Juice Club, which stars the animated characters that were featured in her “WAKING UP DOWN” music video. Check that out here and listen to the new song below.