Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Preview Mank Score On “Secret” Website

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored David Fincher’s new movie Mank, a biographical drama about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. We already heard a bit of their work in the initial trailer for the film, which is out on Netflix in December. And today they’re previewing even more of it via a not-so-secret secret website called The White Wine Came Up With The Fish, named for a famous quote from Mankiewicz after he got drunk and vomited at a dinner party with producer and gourmet Arthur Hornblow Jr. Check it out here.

David Fincher’s new film Mank is coming to Netflix December 4th!

Here’s a “secret” site where you can hear a first bit of our score and more (don’t tell anyone):https://t.co/JMgcT2pQgt — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) October 21, 2020