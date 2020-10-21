Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Preview Mank Score On “Secret” Website

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored David Fincher’s new movie Mank, a biographical drama about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. We already heard a bit of their work in the initial trailer for the film, which is out on Netflix in December. And today they’re previewing even more of it via a not-so-secret secret website called The White Wine Came Up With The Fish, named for a famous quote from Mankiewicz after he got drunk and vomited at a dinner party with producer and gourmet Arthur Hornblow Jr. Check it out here.