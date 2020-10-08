Preview Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ Score For David Fincher’s Mank

We celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score for David Fincher’s The Social Network, a project that launched a prosperous new career tangent for the Nine Inch Nails braintrust and influenced the past decade of movie soundtracks in general. The composers and director have teamed up a few times since, most recently on Mank, Fincher’s new Netflix film about the making of Citizen Kane.

Specifically, Mank is about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, portrayed here by Gary Oldman, and his battles with director Orson Welles over screenplay credit. Per Netflix, “David Fincher’s MANK is a scathing social critique of 1930s Hollywood through the eyes of alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.” It’s unclear why we need a scathing social critique of 1930s Hollywood at this moment, but Fincher’s track record is pretty good, y’all.

Today we get our first preview of Ross and Reznor’s work on the Mank music ahead of the movie’s release in December. An initial trailer is out, and it’s soundtracked by a new composition from the duo. On Twitter, Reznor writes, “Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film. Here’s a first look / listen.” Check it out:

Mank will screen in select theaters in November and hits Netflix on 12/4.