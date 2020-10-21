The Damned Announce Reunion Tour With Original Lineup

The Damned are still a going concern — they released a new full-length, Evil Spirits, in 2018 and a new EP, The Rockfield Files, just last week — but today they’ve announced that the band’s original line-up will reunite for a UK tour next year for the first time in over two decades to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their first single “New Rose.”

Founding members Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James will get together to perform four shows that are scheduled for July 2021, with sets drawn from the group’s first albums, Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure. James left the band in 1991 and Scabies left in 1996. Tickets for the tour will be up for pre-order this Friday (10/23).

TOUR DATES:

07/09 London @ Eventim Apollo

07/16 Birmingham @ O2 Academy

07/17 Glasgow @ O2 Academy

07/18 Manchester @ O2 Academy