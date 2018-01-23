The Damned – “Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow”

Here’s something neat neat neat: UK punk legends the Damned have announced their first album in 10 years. Evil Spirits, the follow-up to 2008’s So, Who’s Paranoid?, is out in April, preceded by lead single and opening track “Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow.” Though Captain Sensible touts the band’s old-school approach to recording in a press release, the song is a long way from “New Rose,” its hard-charging ethos accented by smooth hi-fi production and a stylistic debt to pop’s pre-rock era. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow”

02 “Devil In Disguise”

03 “We’re So Nice”

04 “Look Left”

05 “Evil Spirits”

06 “Shadow Evocation”

07 “Sonar Deceit”

08 “Procrastination”

09 “Daily Liar”

10 “I Don’t Care”

Evil Spirits is out 4/13 on Search And Destroy/Spinefarm. Pre-order it here.