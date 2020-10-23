HÆLOS – “I’m There”

Over the course of this year, the British electronic quartet HÆLOS have been following their 2019 sophomore album Any Random Kindness with a series of standalone singles. So far, that’s resulted in “Unknown Melody,” “Perfectly Broken,” and “Hold On.” Today, they’re back with another new one called “I’m There.”

This era of HÆLOS has been marked by them having their own studio and label, allowing them to operate according to their own whims. So while these songs initially came across as loosely connected tracks, apparently they are now building up to the band’s third album. A new statement promises that the album will arrive next year.

Until then, we have “I’m There.” The band says it “documents a moment when we might perhaps miss a friend’s call for help, if we aren’t present enough. It’s an affectionate story caught in the humdrum of the new world order.” It’s more of a slow-burner than some of the other singles, allowing Arthur Delaney and Lotti Benardout to settle into a more meditative space melodically. Check it out below.