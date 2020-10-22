Smashing Pumpkins Announce Mellon Collie & MACHINA Sequel Album

The Smashing Pumpkins’ iconic 1995 double album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness turns 25 this weekend, and a HUF collab isn’t the only way they’re celebrating. The band will embark on a Mellon Collie-themed tour, hitting arenas around the world, once COVID-19 restrictionns loosen up next year. And they’ve also announced that they’re working on a 33-song concept album sequel to Mellon Collie and MACHINA, currently set for a 2021 release.

“It’s a sequel to Mellon Collie and MACHINA,” Corgan explained on Instagram Live. “Both of those records were written with conceptual base. So this would be the third in the trilogy of stories involving a single character, from ‘Zero’ to ‘Glass,’ and of course you’ll find out who that third character is very soon. But we’re currently working a 33-song opus — basically, if you wannt to call it anything else, it’s kind of a rock opera — and it’s being written from the ground up as that. We already have all 33 of the sons. We’re hard at work in the studio right now with Jimmy working out the drum stuff.”

Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin will discuss Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness in a special one-off live virtual chat and Q&A session on Zoom moderated by Daniel P Carter. That’ll take place tomorrow at 1PM ET on Zoom, and you can register for it here. The Smashing Pumpkins are also releasing their new double album CYR, featuring original members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and guitarist Jeff Schroeder next month on 11/27 via Sumerian Records.