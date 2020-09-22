The Smashing Pumpkins Unveil HUF Collab For Mellon Collie’s 25th Anniversary

The Smashing Pumpkins’ iconic 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness turns 25 years old next month. And to celebrate the anniversary, the Smashing Pumpkins are collaborating with skatewear brand HUF on a new collection that will be out on Thursday.

According to HUF, “Our Smashing Pumpkins collab pays tribute to the Mellon Collie album on its 25-year anniversary and pulls inspiration from some of SP’s most influential work throughout the 90s.” Check out some of the gear below and see the full lookbook here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFceISgJTAu/