Chris Stapleton – “Arkansas”

Chris Stapleton, the Kentucky-bred country star who got huge by bringing a hearty traditionalist presence to the mainstream (sometimes alongside Justin Timberlake), will release his new album Starting Over next month. He shared the title track upon announcing the project and has since revealed “Cold” as well. And now a third advance single is out in the world.

It’s about a particular part of the world, too. As those who’ve seen Stapleton perform it live with Brothers Osborne already know, “Arkansas” is a raucous barroom stomper about peeling down backroads and other such wild country living. It’ll probably appeal to those who like that old-time rock ‘n’ roll, the kind of music that just soothes the soul — and Stapleton indeed wrote it with an old-time rock ‘n’ roller, Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. “Gotta get down, gotta get down to Arkansas!” Stapleton howls. “Havin’ so much fun that it’s probably against the law.”

Listen below.

Starting Over is out 11/13 on Mercury Records Nashville. Pre-order it here.