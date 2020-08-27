Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

The last time Chris Stapleton released an album was in 2017, with the two-part From A Room. (We ranked the pair as one of the best country albums of 2017.) But Stapleton’s popped up plenty since. His star has risen to the point where, in the past year, he spent time appearing in Game Of Thrones, contributing a song to Toy Story 4, and collaborating with Ed Sheeran. In February, he randomly appeared and sang from the audience during Tyler Perry’s Madea play, back when we could still have events like that. But all along the way, he was working on a new album, too.

Stapleton’s latest, Starting Over, will be out in November. He completed it this past February, just before lockdown hit. The album features 11 original tracks and three covers: John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life,” and Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.” Produced by Dave Cobb, Starting Over also boasts guest appearances from Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

Along with the announcement, Stapleton has shared the album’s title track. It’s a dusty and easygoing rumination, with classic talk of the road opening up and being fed up with whatever town you’re stuck in. Stapleton is also planning to tour next year, and if he’s actually able to do so he’s bringing a pretty impressive array of guests with him. You can check all of that out below, alongside the album’s tracklist and “Starting Over.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Starting Over”

02 “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice”

03 “Cold”

04 “When I’m With You”

05 “Arkansas”

06 “Joy Of My Life” (John Fogerty Cover)

07 “Hillbilly Blood”

08 “Maggie’s Song”

09 “Whiskey Sunrise”

10 “Worry B Gone” (Guy Clark Cover)

11 “Old Friends” (Guy Clark Cover)

12 “Watch You Burn”

13 “You Should Probably Leave”

14 “Nashville, TN”

TOUR DATES:

11/21 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*

04/21 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center†

04/22 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center†

04/24 — Lexington, KY @ A Concert For Kentucky – Kroger Field‡

06/05 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater§

06/10 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena#

06/11 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

06/12 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#

06/17 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena#

06/18 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre#

06/19 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre#

06/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre^

06/25 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center^

06/26 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center^

07/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest At American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

07/10 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion°

07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field%

07/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center**

07/24 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview**

07/28 — Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

07/29 — Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

07/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium‡‡

08/05 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center°

08/07 — South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium§§

08/12 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion°

08/13 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek°

08/19 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair^^

08/20 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center##

09/18 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum++

09/23 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena++

10/01 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++

10/02 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center++

10/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden++

10/14 — Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena++

10/15 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena++

10/16 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center++

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena++

10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena++

10/28 — Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena°°

10/29 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater°°

10/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion°°

11/04 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center°°

11/11 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena**

11/12 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center**

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson, and Yola

†with special guests Margo Price and Yola

‡with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, and Yola

§with special guests Dwight Yoakam and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

#with special guests Margo Price and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

+with special guest Sheryl Crow

°with special guests Elle King and Kendell Marvel

%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples, and Mike Campbell

**with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

††with special guests Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡with George Strait and Little Big Town

§§with George Strait and Brothers Osborne

^^with special guest Nikki Lane

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Yola

++with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

°°with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola

CREDIT: Becky Fluke

Starting Over is out 11/13 on Mercury Records Nashville. Pre-order it here.