Next week Ed Sheeran will release No.6 Collaborations Project, a 15-track album of collaborations with other artists, including Travis Scott, Stormzy, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B. So far, we’ve heard his songs with Justin Bieber, Khalid, and Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock. Tonight, Sheeran shares two more: “BLOW,” a rocker with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton, and the acoustic ballad “Best Part Of Me” featuring YEBBA. Mars produced “BLOW” and Benny Blanco, Joe Rubel, and Ed Sheeran produced “Best Part Of Me.” You can listen to both tracks below.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out 7/12 on Atlantic.