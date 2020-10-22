Midnight Sister – “Doctor Says”

Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian (who recently scored the Pepe The Frog documentary Feels Good Man) are two multi-disciplinary LA artists recording under the name Midnight Sister. They’ll release their album Painting The Roses, the follow-up to 2017’s Saturn Over Sunset, through vaunted indie label Jagjaguwar next year. Today we see the video for its opening track.

Midnight Sister bill their work as a blend of Jon Brion film scores, old Hollywood strings, and the kind of glam and disco songs that tended to soundtrack ’70s independent film. That feels right upon hearing “Doctor Says.” It’s like an artsier, moodier, more cinematic spin on their retro-minded Jagjaguwar forebears Foxygen, and it makes a superb environment for Giraffe’s dramatic bellows and whispers. “Doctor Says” was inspired by Giraffe’s trip to visit family in Argentina, and its video finds her character donning plaster casts of various relatives.

Watch below, where you can also check out the previously released, pleasingly Nico-influenced “Wednesday Baby.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Doctor Says”

02 “Satellite”

03 “Foxes”

04 “Sirens”

05 “Escalators”

06 “Dearly Departed”

07 “Tomorrowland”

08 “My Elevator Song”

09 “Wednesday Baby”

10 “Limousine”

11 “Song For The Trees”

12 “Painting The Roses”

Painting The Roses is out 1/15 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.