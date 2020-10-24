Watch Gorillaz & Beck Perform “The Valley Of The Pagans” In Animal Crossing

Gorillaz just released Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, their new album or collection of songs or whatever they’re calling it, yesterday. And to celebrate their release day, they went ahead and performed in Animal Crossing with Beck.

Animal Talking is a real-life talk show hosted within the video game world of Animal Crossing. It gets some surprisingly big guests, like Sting, to go on the show. And yesterday, they had Gorillaz co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s cute little digital avatars sit down for an interview.

Gorillaz of all bands are probably particularly comfortable with the idea of performing as digital avatars. And after the interview, the band’s frontman character 2D came out with Beck to perform the Song Machine, Season One highlight “The Valley Of The Pagans,”

Watch their virtual appearance below; the interview starts at 48:35 and the performance is at 1:27:20.