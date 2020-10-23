Stream Gorillaz’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez

Gorillaz launched their Song Machine project, a series of collaborative singles (or “episodes”) with high-profile guests, at the beginning of the year. And now Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, out today, is collecting them all into one big release that is emphatically not an album, no sir.

Season One comes in standard and deluxe formats. The standard includes all of the singles thus far — “Momentary Bliss” with slowthai and Slaves, “Désolé” with Fatoumata Diawara, “Aries” with Peter Hook and Georgia, “Friday 13th” with Octavian, “PAC-MAN” with Schoolboy Q, “Strange Timez” with the Cure’s Robert Smith, and “The Pink Phantom” with Elton John and 6lack — plus new songs with Beck, St. Vincent, Kano and Roxani Arias, and Leee John.

The lengthier deluxe edition of the collection adds the previously released “How Far?” with Tony Allen and Skepta alongside tracks featuring EARTHGANG, Joan As Police Woman, Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Moonchild Sanelly, and JPEGMAFIA and CHAI. Stream it all below.

Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez is out now on Parlophone.