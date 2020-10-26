It’s an Elfman party! Who could ask for more? Right now, the great Two Minutes To Late Night series is in Halloween mode. Thus far this month, the series — in which musicians from the worlds of metal, punk, and hardcore come together remotely to cover classic songs — has saluted ghostly jams from the Misfits, Ozzy Osbourne, and Dusty Springfield. Today, Two Minutes To Late Night pays tribute to Danny Elfmdan’s new wave band Oingo Boingo, channeling their old jam “Dead Man’s Party” through the spirit of Iron Maiden.

Back before he became one of the world’s greatest film-score composers, Danny Elfman was the frontman of Oingo Boingo, the quirky and arty new wave ensemble that he founded in 1979. “Dead Man’s Party,” from 1986, is one of the band’s best-remembered songs, and it’s the one that they played in the Rodney Dangerfield vehicle Back To School, one of the first movies that Elfman ever scored.

On this week’s episode, Two Minutes To Late Night has rounded up some true ringers. Singer Rody Walker and drummer Mike Ieradi both come from the Canadian prog-metal band Protest The Hero, and both of them are also in the punk side project Mystery Weekend. Meanwhile, guitarist Nili Brosh and bassist Pete Griffin both have a ton of credits, and both of them have played in the live lineup of Dethklok, the death metal band from the late, lamented Adult Swim show Metalocalypse. Brosh, who shreds all through the song, has also worked with Danny Elfman himself. They’re joined by Two Minutes To Late Night mastermind Jordan Olds, once again playing in his Gwarsenio Hall persona.

The central idea of the song, doing the Oingo Boingo song as full-on Iron Maiden-style power metal, doesn’t even really seem like a joke. It’s just that “Dead Man’s Party” makes a truly kickass power metal song — like maybe it should’ve always been power metal. Below, check out the Two Minutes To Late Night version of “Dead Man’s Party” and the video for the Oingo Boingo original.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.