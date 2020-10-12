Halloween season is upon us, and the comedian Jordan Olds’ great quarantine video series Two Minutes To Late Night has stepped up accordingly. Every week, Olds convenes a one-off band of heavy-music all-stars to cover a classic song. This month, the series has been paying tribute to the kings of spooky rock. Last week, Integrity’s Dwid Hellion led a band of hardcore all-stars through a version of the Misfits’ “Halloween II.” The Misfits had already gotten the Two Minutes To Late Night treatment, but so has Ozzy Osbourne. And what do you want them to do? Not play another Ozzy cover?

Back in April, when the video series was early in its weekly covers, Two Minutes To Late Night had Chelsea Wolfe singing lead on a version of Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” That, obviously, was awesome. This week’s video might be as good. It’s a new version of “Over The Mountain,” the opening track from Osbourne’s classic 1982 album Diary Of A Madman, and it features a whole lot of metal heavyweights.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Two Minutes To Late Night had Mastodon’s Brann Dailor singing and playing drums on a ferocious version of Alice In Chains’ “Rain When I Die.” Today, Dailor returns. He sings lead, doing a pretty great Osbourne impression. It looks like Dailor recorded his part in an extremely spooky bathroom, wearing a wig and singing to a crystal skull.

Dailor doesn’t play drums on this one, which puts a whole lot of pressure on the guy who does. That guy is Sebastian Thomson, from both Baroness and Trans Am. (Did you know that the same guy played drums in Baroness and Trans Am? You do now!) Thomson is extremely muscly and also capable of spinning a drumstick on one finger without looking silly. He rules.

The new cover also features Marvin Nygaard, bassist for Norwegian bruisers Kvelertak, and Mike Schleibaum, guitarist for DC thrashers Darkest Hour. Schleibaum has to do Randy Rhoads-level shredding. He pulls it off. As always, Jordan Olds also takes part, using his Gwarsenio Hall persona. The new version of “Over The Mountain” is longer than the original, and it’s got a serious groove to it. Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night cover and the Ozzy original below.

