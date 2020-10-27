Portrayal Of Guilt – “It’s Already Over” & “Masochistic Oath”

Two years ago, the Austin band Portrayal Of Guilt released their devastating debut album Let Pain Be Your Guide. They haven’t slowed down much since. Last year, they returned with an EP called Suffering Is A Gift; we named it one of the best of 2019. They popped back up again earlier this year, with “The End Of Man Will Bring Peace To This Earth.” Lately, they’d been teasing an announcement via a 1-800 phone number. Now it’s official: Their sophomore album, We Are Always Alone, is out in January.

Here’s what vocalist/guitarist Matt King had to say about the new album:

Living a life filled with constant mental agony, while experiencing the reality we’re all currently living in can seem unrealistic at times. There’s no reason to even attempt to sugarcoat it, because without this acceptance, I feel it would be much harder to get through. The light at the end of the tunnel may seem too far away to be real, but it surely exists. I find myself having to get through these tragic times alone and I feel as though many can relate, as some aren’t as fortunate as others when it comes to being surrounded by friends or family during hard times such as these. This is reality, as aimless as it may seem.

Along with the announcement, Portrayal Of Guilt have shared not one but two new songs, “It’s Already Over” and “Masochistic Oath.” The two tracks come packaged together with a horror movie short film directed by Craig Murray. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Second Coming”

02 “Anesthetized”

03 “A Tempting Pain”

04 “It’s Already Over”

05 “Masochistic Oath”

06 “They Want Us All To Suffer”

07 “Garden Of Despair”

08 “My Immolation”

09 “We Are Always Alone”

CREDIT: Addrian Jafaritabar

We Are Always Alone is out 1/29 via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.