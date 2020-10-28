Rhye – “Black Rain”

Michael Milosh must be making up for lost time. After a big five year stretch between Rhye’s debut album, 2013’s Woman, and its sophomore outing, 2018’s Blood, Milosh has been pretty busy. A piano-led collection, Spirit, appeared last year. An odd song or two trickled out along the way. And now, everyone’s favorite purveyors of high-art makeout jams are about to return with a new one called Home. It arrives in January.

The album, true to its name, revolves around the idea of centering yourself and being present, a sense of stability and belonging. Apparently it took Milosh some time to get to that place. After years of living transiently, he found himself in a new relationship and setting into one place for a spell. Apparently standing still also brought him back to some of his roots, at least in how he’s described some of the thinking behind Home’s music. “​My dad, a really sweet, gentle and inclusive guy, was into this idea of feeling something through playing just one note without a melody, that exchange of energy,” Milosh said in a statement. “We would talk about how music doesn’t mean anything if you can’t make the listener feel it.” He added: “I’m always trying to always accomplish musical goals that are connected to the way I listened to and interact with music as a child.”

Along with the announcement, Rhye have shared the new single “Black Rain.” (Previous 2020 singles “Beautiful” and “Helpless” are also included on the album.) It’s a slinky, lithe track, which seems to be exactly where Milosh’s head was at. “It has this ’80s version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco,” he said of the song. “Black Rain” also comes with a video featuring actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson dancing, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Come In Closer”

03 “Beautiful”

04 “Safeword”

05 “Hold You Down”

06 “I Need A Lover”

07 “Helpless”

08 “Black Rain”

09 “Sweetest Revenge”

10 “My Heart Bleeds”

11 “Fire”

12 “Holy”

13 “Outro”

CREDIT: Emma Marie Jenkinson

Home is out 1/22 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.