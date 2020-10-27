Wolfgang Van Halen Dispels Reunion Rumor That’s “Hurting Me And My Family”

A few weeks ago, all-time rock-guitar great Eddie Van Halen died of cancer at the age of 65. Eddie Van Halen had secretly been battling cancer for years, and his passing came as a real shock to fans. Some of those fans are apparently unwilling to accept the idea of Van Halen — a band whose membership was in flux for decades — being well and truly done. But Eddie’s son and bandmate Wolfgang Van Halen is here to clarify the “shitty lie” that there might be a Van Halen reunion without Eddie.

After Eddie Van Halen’s death, there were tributes from formerly estranged former Van Halen members like Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony. (When Van Halen reunited with original singer David Lee Roth in 2011, Wolfgang Van Halen replaced Anthony on bass.) We also got the news that Eddie and Sammy Hagar had rekindled their friendship before Eddie’s death. Apparently, some people took that news too far.

A Van Halen fan site began circulating a rumor that there would be a future Van Halen reunion with Wolfgang replacing Eddie on guitar, and with drummer Alex Van Halen, bassist Michael Anthony, and singer Sammy Hagar all taking part. That same fan site claimed that Eddie had given his blessing to Wolfgang and Alex before dying.

On Twitter earlier this week, Wolfgang firmly denied those rumors, writing, “This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.”

This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family. https://t.co/YqJKBaqpjy — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 25, 2020

That’s definitive. Let Van Halen be.