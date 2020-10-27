Adele & SNL Face Criticism For African Sex Tourism Sketch

Adele hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend, and in most respects it reportedly went well. In at least one respect it went not so well, though. Adele starred alongside Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner in a faux commercial called “Africa Tourism.” Designed as a parody of sex tourism, it found the performers acting as white women mesmerized by the “tribesmen” and “massive bamboos” of the African continent, “the number one destination for divorcees of a certain age.” Adele found it so funny that she broke character to laugh a few times, but thanks to both its content and its timing, not everyone was laughing along.

As CNN reports, the “Africa Tourism” sketch has garnered significant backlash since airing early Sunday morning, with critics claiming it promoted stereotypes about Black men and was ill-timed in light of the EndSARS protests calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit in Nigeria.

Here’s the sketch, followed by some critiques rounded up by Buzzfeed.

That Africa skit was tone def, insensitive and inappropriate. Men and women in Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and The Democratic Republic of the Congo are fighting for their lives and to reduce the continent as sexual destination for white women is shameful. #SNL — Kamala’s Flat Iron (@GoldingGirl617) October 25, 2020

Adele, the woman dating black men and wearing Bantu knots, decided to be ok joining in on a skit about divorced white women going to Africa to fetishize black men? — chicken (@BitchassChicken) October 25, 2020

A skit about white women going to Africa for sex tourism with Adele breaking character constantly because she can’t control her laughter. Really??? — Mayra Mejia (She/Her) (@MayraTweeets) October 25, 2020

The whole white women going to Africa for “tribesmen” was just gross. Half of Twitter is laughing about Adele breaking character and the other half is enraged. But really let’s focus on how inappropriate that was, not Adele laughing. SNL get your shit together. #SNL — ⓔkeane (@peachy__keane) October 25, 2020

I actually teach about the horrors of white people traveling the world and having sex with poor Black folks in the Caribbean and in Africa. #SNL just did a comedy sketch about it. pic.twitter.com/4b9GmJsCJx — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) October 25, 2020

Adele was recently was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing her hair in Bantu knots, so this year is not going so well for her in this regard.