Both Cardi B And Saweetie Draw Controversy With Birkin Bags From Migos Members

Cardi B is (still) married to Offset. Saweetie is dating Quavo. Both members of Migos like to give their partners extremely expensive Hermès Birkin bags as gifts. And both Cardi and Saweetie are taking some heat for their Migos-enabled Birkin habits.

Complex reports that Saweetie faced some criticism over an Instagram live last week promoting her new Jhené Aiko collab “Back To The Streets.” “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that nigga back to the streets, OK?” she told fans, which some perceived as promoting materialism and unrealistic relationship standards.

Saweetie has responded in a new interview with Power 106 Los Angeles. “Well, you know, one thing that people have to realize is I’m an entertainer and I come to entertain,” Saweetie said. “So that was an entertaining comment … Women are magical creatures and we deserve to be treated like a queen. So that’s what I meant by that statement … A Birkin is symbolic.”

Cardi B recently defended Offset for giving their two-year-old daughter Kulture a Birkin bag for her birthday. “If I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid!” she said. And this week, InStyle reports, she responded to a social media troll saying that “Birkins have literally lost their value” because “the city girls and Cardi have got y’all convinced that these birkin bags are easy to get…These bags are supposed to be exclusive and you’re supposed to be big in the fashion world and have relationships with these people to get one.” (City Girls have also faced criticism for their Birkins, which are referenced on “Jobs.” “I got red, black, brown… I got four,” Yung Miami told Variety a few months ago.)

“I definitely could get a bag — actually, I got four bags today from the Hermès store” Cardi said on Instagram. “I don’t wanna brag, but it’s, like, don’t even try it. Second of all: Why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they can get a bag from the Hermès store? Y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities. Why is it that y’all gotta ask us? What the fuck? It just makes you wanna brag, like, ‘Bitch, do you know who the fuck you’re talking to?’ But no, I’m not even gonna take it there.”

And about the argument that she depreciates the bags’ value: “Actually, we add value. When we mention brands in hip-hop, they shit go up. When ‘Bodak Yellow’ came out, [Louboutin] sales went up 1000-plus percent.” But, she added, “If you’re a regular girl, you don’t gotta break your neck to have a Birkin,” she added. “A Birkin don’t make you. Don’t ever feel like you gotta compare yourself.”

Saweetie says if he can’t buy you a Birkin, you don’t need him, sis🗣🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3qTA6svZQ5 — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) October 23, 2020