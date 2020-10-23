Saweetie – “Back To The Streets” (Feat. Jhené Aiko)

The Santa Clara, California rapper Saweetie has scored a couple of big hits in the last two years, and the most recent of those, “Tap In,” was a big enough deal for Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow to jump on a remix. Today, Saweetie come out with a new single that’s got a breezy sense of confidence working for it — the kind of confidence that a couple of hits can earn you.

“Back To The Streets” is a pleasant, laid-back singsong melodic rap track. It’s got a big, easy beat. Five different producers are credited, including Timbaland, but it thankfully doesn’t sound like the kind of track where five producers are credited. Instead, it just sounds like Saweetie and the R&B star Jhené Aiko doing some casual flexing.

Aiko is showing her own swagger lately. She doesn’t sing an airy hook on “Back To The Streets,” which would’ve been the obvious move. Instead, Aiko shows up with a mostly-rapped guest verse that has some good lines: “I’m a player-ass bitch and you knew it/ Had a good time, now I’m ready for some new dick/ Passed it to Saweetie, now you hit it/ Through with it/ There it ain’t really nothing else to do with it. Below, check out the lyric video, which for some reason looks like FernGully.