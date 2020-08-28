Saweetie – “Tap In” (Feat. Post Malone, DaBaby, & Jack Harlow)

Santa Clara rapper Saweetie has a hit on rap radio with the bass-bombed hyphy track “Tap In,” the follow-up to her 2019 breakthrough “My Type” and the lead single from her forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music. The swaggering, Too Short-sampling “Tap In” has climbed as far as #40 on the Hot 100, and with the release of a new all-star remix today, it’s about to rocket quite a bit higher.

If you’re trying to get a song to #1 in 2020, there are few better ways to do it than throwing Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow on the remix. Posty and DaBaby are certified chart-toppers in their own right, while Harlow’s own smash hit “What’s Poppin'” climbed to #2 with the help of a DaBaby-abetted superstar posse cut of its own. Factor in Saweetie herself and it’s hard to imagine a much hotter assembly of rap stars right now. About the only way to boost public interest in this one any higher would be to throw Team “WAP” in there too.

So, do they rap their asses off here or nah? Hear the new all-star “Tap In” remix below.