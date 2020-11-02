Beyoncé Has 80,000 Bees

Beyoncé has a hive. She has a couple of hives, actually — literal ones. Beyoncé doesn’t often give interviews, and when she does, she doesn’t often say anything interesting. Recently, to promote her latest Ivy Park activewear line, Beyoncé appeared on the cover of British Vogue, and she consented to an interview. In that interview, she mentioned offhandedly that she’s just out here raising vast colonies of bees.

Most of the British Vogue interview is pretty anodyne. Beyoncé and her kids do Fashion Fridays during quarantine, dressing up and taking pictures of each other. Beyoncé likes working with undiscovered artists. Beyoncé thought it was important to work with African designers while making her Black Is King visual album. That kind of thing. But when asked for something that people might find surprising, she offered this:

I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees, and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.

This is either a fun coincidence or an admirable dedication to seeing a goofy pun through to its ultimate conclusion. Beyoncé does not say which. When interviewer Edward Enninful responds that she really is the Queen B, Beyoncé answers, “Haha!” You can read the interview here.