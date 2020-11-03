Malady – “London, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down”

Malady are a new London quartet playing loosely electronic and poppy metropolitan rock music. Released through Nice Swan Records’ ongoing Nice Swan Introduces… series — which has previously big-upped acts such as Sports Team and Pip Blom — their debut single out today would probably slot in real nicely amongst the glossier alternative radio playlists, but it’s a bit more biting and stylish than your average synth-infused festival band.

The track is called “London, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.” This will inevitably evoke LCD Soundsystem’s iconic Sound Of Silver closer and Kermit The Frog favorite “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” for a large percentage of readers. This song is a lot sleeker than that combustible piano-rock ballad, but as Malady’s Charlie Clark explains, the similar title is no coincidence:

I must’ve heard LCD Soundsystem’s “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” and thought the love-hate sentiment behind the tune mirrored the feelings I had, and still have, with London. The topic of the tune isn’t news to anyone but it felt necessary to document the confusion and sadness felt by how inaccessible and hostile the city is becoming to live in for most ordinary people who have most, if not all, of their lives here.

Listen below.