Lana Del Rey Announces Standards Album, Snaps At Fan On Twitter

Lana Del Rey spent her election night at a Denny’s, freaking out over results like the rest of us. While she was there, she gave an update on what she’s got coming out. Lately, Del Rey has been working on the new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, her follow-up to last year’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! While speaking to her phone in that Denny’s, she said that she’s had to push back the release of Chemtrails, which was originally scheduled for September. Del Rey also casually announced that she’ll release a new “digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas.”

Del Rey described her next album like this: “Chemtrails is done. I love it. It’s folky. It’s beautiful. It’s super different from Norman.” But it sounds as though the album won’t be ready for release until spring: “16-week delay on the vinyl process, so in the meantime I’m going to give you a digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas. Because I can’t get the record plants to open until March 5.” As for that album of standards, here’s what Del Rey says: “I have some Patsy Cline songs I’ve been wanting to cover for a really long time, a couple of really cool Americana songs with [country singer-songwriter] Nikki Lane that I’ve just kind of had in my back pocket.” Here’s her video:

In the meantime, Del Rey has something new. She’s sung a new version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a ballad that originally appeared in the 1945 musical Carousel. Gerry And The Pacemakers had a hit with the song in 1963, and supporters of the Liverpool football club adapted it as an anthem around that time. (Back in 2016, the Dropkick Murphys recorded a very soccer-hooligan version of the song.) Del Rey’s take on “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is for a new documentary about Liverpool. It’s a lovely a cappella version, and she really reaches for those high notes. Here’s the video she shared of herself singing it.

While Del Rey was doing all this, she was also exchanging some heated words with a fan on Twitter who accused her of voted for Trump:

Nah read what u wrote hoe — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 4, 2020

Bro. I’ve been waiting for u to. Do it. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 4, 2020

Choosing this misleading clip out of the entire livestream Isn’t going to get you more livestreams — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 4, 2020

Stupid. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 4, 2020

Del Rey released “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” the first single from Chemtrails Over The Country Club, last month.