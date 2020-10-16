Lana Del Rey – “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”

Lana Del Rey has shared a new song, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” which is the first single from her upcoming album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Del Rey’s follow-up to last year’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! was previously scheduled to be released in September, but Del Rey postponed it and instead put out her first book of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

In the last couple weeks, Del Rey did an interview with Jack Antonoff, who once again helped her produce the new album, where she talked about screaming on it and described it as “folk” and “country.” She also held a surprise poetry book signing, where she was criticized for wearing an “interesting” but ineffective mesh face mask.

Listen to “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” below.