Foo Fighters Will Join Dave Chappelle On This Week’s SNL

Dave Grohl has been on Saturday Night Live many, many times. Grohl first played SNL with Nirvana nearly 29 years ago. Nirvana were on the show twice. The surviving members of Nirvana were one there once more, backing up Paul McCartney in 2012. In 1994, months after Kurt Cobain’s death, Grohl famously played drums for Tom Petty on the show. He was part of the great Crisis Of Conformity “Fistfight In The Parking Lot” sketch in 2010. And Grohl’s Foo Fighters have been SNL musical guests nine times since 1995. This week, they’ll make it an even 10.

This week, SNL will air live with previously-announced host Dave Chappelle — the same person who hosted the first SNL after the last presidential election. This will be the first time in SNL history that the show has aired six consecutive live episodes. (In the past, the most they’ve ever done is four.) And today, SNL has announced that Foo Fighters will be this weekend’s musical guest.

This Saturday! Dave Chappelle with music from @foofighters. pic.twitter.com/syu1rRD9KQ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2020

Foo Fighters have barely released any new music since their last time on SNL, a Christmas 2017 episode with host Kevin Hart. But they’ve been busy on the quarantine-livestream circuit, and they’ve also been working on a new album, which Grohl compares to David Bowie’s Let’s Dance. Maybe we’ll get to hear some of it this weekend.