Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Is Like David Bowie’s Let’s Dance

The new Foo Fighters album is done. Dave Grohl said as much back in February. The band was supposed to go on a 25th anniversary van tour right about now that was, naturally, derailed due to the pandemic.

Though their plans are put on hold, Grohl has been making the interview rounds. He’s popped up on late-night shows and celebrity livestreams and he’s talked quite a bit about David Bowie. In a recent interview, he told the tale of when Bowie passed on collaborating with him for a comic book movie soundtrack. (He was told to “fuck off,” in a loving way.)

And in a new interview for the Los Angeles radio station ALT 98.7FM that Grohl did with his mother Virginia for Mother’s Day, he talked a little about that new finished Foo Fighters album and compared it to Bowie’s 1983 album Let’s Dance, on which Bowie teamed up with Nile Rodgers.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s almost like a dance record—not like a EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove, man,” Grohl said, as Consequence Of Sound points out. “To me, it’s like our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

The most recent Foo Fighters album was 2017’s Concrete And Gold.

Here’s the full interview: