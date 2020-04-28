It’s hard to make a heartwarming late-night story out of what’s happening in America right now — hospitals overrun with COVID-19 cases, health care workers who aren’t getting proper protection, a government that seems determined to put as many people in harm’s way as possible. But America’s late-night hosts are trying. Last night, for instance, Jimmy Kimmel interviewed TJ Riley, a Bronx emergency room nurse who says that 60% of the nurses in his hospital have contracted coronavirus. Riley has had the illness himself, and so have his husband and his parents. So Kimmel did a bunch of nice things for Riley, and one of those things was a live-remote private performance from Dave Grohl.

On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel gave Riley $10,000 and had a bunch of gifts sent to his co-workers. He also brought in Grohl. Riley is a big fan, and Grohl has a long history with Kimmel — a memorable guest-hosting gig, a skit with Billy Crystal. So Grohl played the Foo Fighters’ 1997 radio staple “Everlong” for Riley, who freaked out appropriately. There is a whole lot of inherent awkwardness in watching one guy play a song for another guy via video chat, but it was a nice moment anyway. Watch it below.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters had a lot of stuff in the works for this summer: A new album, a music festival, a “van tour.” All of these things are now delayed or cancelled, but Grohl is still doing things like the celebrity-livestream “Times Like These” cover.