Foo Fighters Announce Chris Stapleton, Pharrell, More For DC Jam 2020

This summer, Foo Fighters are getting busy. They’re heading out on their “Van Tour” — a jaunt that, unlike most van tours, will take them to some of North America’s finest hockey arenas. Bandleader Dave Grohl has also said that the band’s new album is done and that they’re making a documentary about van touring. And today, Foo Fighters have announced a full-on one-day festival that will come to Grohl’s Washington, DC hometown on America’s birthday this summer.

Foo Fighters will headline DC Jam at FedExField in Landover, Maryland this 7/4. It’s the band’s follow-up to Cal Jam, a one-off festival that the band took to San Bernadino in 2018. Back then, Foo Fighters topped a hand-selected bill that included fellow veteran rockers like Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, and Garbage. This time around, Foo Fighters have clearly done what they could to put together a more diverse bill, though it’s only the most obvious kind of diverse.

For DC Jam, Foo Fighters are once again headlining. They’ll play with huge-voiced country star Chris Stapleton, hall-of-fame pop/rap/R&B hitmaker Pharrell Williams, ’80s new wave greats the Go-Go’s, and Southern rock crescendo-merchants Band Of Horses. The undercard is set to feature Durand Jones & The Indications, the Regrettes, Beach Bunny, and Radkey. You’ll find all the relevant info here.