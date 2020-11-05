Members Of Strand Of Oaks, Black Mountain, & Thirty Seconds To Mars Form Drone Project Lords Of The Drift, Share Debut Track

Strand Of Oaks leader Tim Showalter is best-known for doing a kind of indie take on heartland rock. But Showalter also likes to get out there. The last Strand Of Oaks record, for instance, was this past June’s benefit EP Ambient For Change, a collection of meditative synth experiments. And now Showalter has gotten together with some other rockers to go full-on drone in a new project called Lords Of The Drift.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Showalter is one fourth of Lords Of The Drift. His co-conspirators are Black Mountain member Arjan Miranda, former Thirty Seconds To Mars guitarist Tomo Miličević, and David Bason, a music-industry veteran who’s also been in the hardcore bands Barfbag and War Orphan. A pretty interesting group of people! Together, they make woozy, ominous drone music that’s inspired by the idea of space exploration. Showalter tells Brooklyn Vegan, “Lords of the Drift represents four people getting together to find a language to describe the infinitesimal and eternal. There is a sense of comfort that comes from facing head on the overwhelming nature of existence.”

The group’s debut album is called The Arecibo Message, and it’s named for a radio message that American scientists sent to the M13 star cluster in 1974. The whole album, which arrives later this month, is one long three-movement piece of music, produced and mixed by Miranda. Below, you can check out the second movement, a formless 10-minute instrumental called “Act 2 – Geomancy (11:30 – 16:45) Relief.”

The Arecibo Message is out 11/20 on Stay Gold Records.