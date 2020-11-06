Mike Will Made-It – “What That Speed Bout?!” (Feat. Nicki Minaj & YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Nicki Minaj has a new career strategy: She’s making big event-songs with controversial young rappers. Thus far, it seems to be working out for her. Before 2020, Nicki Minaj had come close to hitting #1 multiple times, but she’d never scored a #1 hit. This year, she’s done it twice — once with Doja Cat, once with 6ix9ine. We’ll see if it happens a third time, since Nicki has now teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the dominant young star who constantly seems to be in legal trouble.

NBA YoungBoy might be the most popular artist on all of YouTube, and he’s been in and out of jail for a couple of months. Back in September, YoungBoy’s album Top debuted at #1. A week later, police in YoungBoy’s Baton Rouge hometown arrested YoungBoy, along with 15 other people, on drug and gun charges. Today, YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj have both shown up on Atlanta super-producer Mike Will Made-It’s new single “What That Speed Bout?!”

“What That Speed Bout?!” is a perfectly serviceable trap-pop song with some good rapping from both YoungBoy and Nicki. Mike Will co-produced it with CuBeatz and the excellently named 30 Roc. It’s YoungBoy and Nicki’s first time working together, though YoungBoy did release a track called “Nicki Minaj” a couple of years ago. “What That Speed Bout?!” has a video from directors Edgar Esteves and Austin McCraken, and it borrows its plot from 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” video. Mike Will plays a mad scientist who builds YoungBoy and Nicki cyborgs. There’s a lot of CGI. Also, Nicki brings back shutter shades, but they’re, like, little baby Matrix shutter shades. Watch it below.