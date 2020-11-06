Rosie Carney – “Just” & “Black Star” (Radiohead Covers)

When Irish singer-songwriter Rosie Carney went to see Radiohead as a teenager, she had an anxiety attack and blacked out at the arena. And when the pandemic hit earlier this year, she relapsed into depression, moved back to her parents’ house, and decided to record a full-length cover of Radiohead’s iconic 1995 album The Bends while seeking mental health treatment.

Carney shared her cover of “Bones” last month, reimagining the hard-charging rocker as spectral indie-folk. And now she’s back with two more cuts from The Bends, “Just” and “Black Star.” The former steps away from the acoustic guitars for a buzzing apocalyptic backdrop, and the latter comes with a homemade video shot in Carney’s home county of Donegal, Ireland.

“One of my favourite things about this song is the non-sugar coated realness of it,” Carney says of “Black Star.” “It’s very bleak and sad when you start to realise a relationship is on its way out. I feel like everyone has been in that situation where you just kind of aimlessly fill your day with crap to distract yourself from thinking about someone (even though you are the whole time).”

“Throughout the record I tried to keep as many songs in their original key as possible, but when I started learning ‘Black Star,’ I wanted it to feel like I was almost talking in the verses,” Carney explains. “So I purposely lowered it to the point it was nearly uncomfortable for me to sing. The words are so direct and bleak and honest I didn’t want to risk them going unheard.” Listen below.

The Bends is out 12/11 via Color Study. Pre-order it here.