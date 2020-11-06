Donald Glover’s long-dormant Twitter account is suddenly extremely active today. The man otherwise known as Childish Gambino has spent the past few minutes posting messages related to politics, music, and TV.

Glover started by retweeting his brother and Atlanta collaborator Stephen, who worked with director (and Atlanta alum) Angela Barnes Gomes on a get-out-the-vote PSA called “Get Your Booty To The Poll.” The clip invoked Atlanta’s strip-club culture, with strippers pole-dancing while explaining why men in Georgia should care about the down-ballot races in this year’s election. “Georgia might go blue for the first time in a while because of overwhelming turnout in Dekalb and Fulton County,” Stephen wrote Wednesday. “Get your booty to the poll? I might be the most important person in American History.” Gambino, a noted member of the Yang Gang, said Barnes Gomes had originally asked him to appear on the track but his brother is a better rapper.

Glover then turned his attention to his critically acclaimed hit TV series, which has been on a bit of a delay due to personal and professional busyness but is set to return with two full seasons next year. Glover’s teaser: “while im here: ‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.” Exciting stuff — and maybe actually believable given the quality of the first two seasons. Season 3 is supposed to premiere on FX in January, so get hype.

Lastly, Glover held court on music. He praised 21 Savage, Tierra Whack, Baby Keem, and his brother as some of his recent favorites, “but azealia is the best.” He also touted 3.15.2020, the long-gestating Childish Gambino album he surprise-released this year, as “probably my best,” adding that “the one coming will be my biggest by far.” Interesting choice of words there, with the pivot from “best” to “biggest.” This year’s album certainly wasn’t his biggest; as for whether it was his best, I guess I’ll have to listen to “New Ancient Strings” outdoors per Glover’s advice and get back to you.

Glover offered no further details on the new music project, but presumably it will not be released under the Childish Gambino name since he was supposed to be retiring that name after 3.15.2020. Either way, he concluded, “there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018.”

Check out his full tweet dispatch below.

Georgia might go blue for the first time in a while because of overwhelming turnout in Dekalb and Fulton County. Get your booty to the poll? I might be the most important person in American History. — Steve G. Lover (@Steve_G_Lover) November 4, 2020

https://twitter.com/donaldglover/status/1324771177156374528

https://twitter.com/donaldglover/status/1324776416374779905

while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

21, tierra, steve g lover, and keem r my favorites right now. but azealia is the best. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far. listen to "new ancient strings" outside. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020