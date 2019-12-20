Donald Glover Joins Andrew Yang Campaign As Creative Consultant

Donald Glover surprised a lot of people Wednesday when he announced a pop-up fundraiser supporting Andrew Yang’s longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. After Thursday’s event, the Yang Gang revealed something even more surprising: Glover is joining their ranks in an official capacity.

As The Hill reports, the man otherwise known as Childish Gambino has signed on to be a “creative consultant” for the Yang campaign. At the moment we have no further details as to what the arrangement entails, but Thursday’s pop-up — at which Yang sold signed merchandise designed by Glover’s team, including sweatshirts, hats, and posters — apparently marked the beginning of that relationship.

In related news, Yang, who famously(?) aims to be “the first ex-goth president” and has big-upped the titans of ’80s and ’90s alt-rock in interviews, was asked his favorite Childish Gambino song at Thursday’s pop-up. He reportedly replied “This Is America,” which is an extremely basic answer, but also not necessarily wrong. Other acceptable responses include “Redbone” and “Telegraph Ave. (“Oakland” By Lloyd).”

Had a blast with Donald Glover today! Big thanks to everyone who came out in L.A.! pic.twitter.com/hk87FuArsS — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) December 19, 2019

So… what will happen first: Andrew Yang winning the presidency or the final Childish Gambino album coming out?