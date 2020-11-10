Badge Époque Ensemble – “Just Space For Light” (Feat. Jennifer Castle)

A couple months ago, Maximilian Turnbull’s Toronto collective Badge Époque Ensemble announced its sophomore album, Self Help. We’ve heard a couple tracks from it so far, including “Sing A Silent Gospel” and “Unity (It’s Up To You),” which was accompanied by a wild claymation video.Today, as Self Help’s release approaches next week, the Ensemble have unveiled a final preview of the album.

Their latest is called “Just Space For Light.” Just as “Sing A Silent Gospel” featured Meg Remy and Dorothea Paas and “Unity” featured James Baley, so too does “Just Space For Light” find the group teaming up with an outside vocalist. This time around it’s Jennifer Castle. “‘Just Space For Light’ weaves a few BÉE themes together,” Turnbull said in a statement “The collision of disparate moods between sections, lyrics which touch on the meditative experience, and collaboration with a distinctive vocalist; in this case Jennifer Castle, who’s soulful presence on our album is a blessing.”

Turnbull’s not wrong: “Just Space For Light” shifts forms a couple times across its runtime. Driven by flute and keys in its opening passage, it finds the Ensemble almost messing around in the territory of smooth jazz. Then the song jumps back a decade or two and becomes more of a fried, funky ’70s jam, with Castle’s melodies growing more ecstatic. Check it out below.

Self Help is out 11/20 on Telephone Explosion Records. Pre-order it here.