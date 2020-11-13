Phoebe Bridgers & Maggie Rogers – “Iris” (Goo Goo Dolls Cover)

Way back on Election Day as voting was still underway, Phoebe Bridgers said: “if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls.” Now that Trump has lost and Joe Biden has been named president-elect, Bridgers has conceded and offered up her cover of the Goo Goo Dolls hit.

It’s felt like a long time since that initial promise and we have been (im)patiently waiting, much like the Goo Goo Dolls themselves, who tweeted at Bridgers with a Judge Judy meme a few days ago to tell her to hurry up already.

Good things take time, however, and while Bridgers has been busy prepping her just-announced orchestral rework EP, she also found time to record her cover of “Iris,” and she got none other than Maggie Rogers to join her while doing it.

Listen below. All proceeds will go to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight.

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/iris" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Iris by Phoebe & Maggie</a>